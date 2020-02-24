GRAND HAVEN TWP. — Almost 200 swimmers will take to the Grand Haven High School pool to perform in two weeks.

The school’s Catalina Club’s annual show will include love songs in the “XOXO Cuties”-themed performances. Shows will take place at 7 and 9 p.m. Friday, March 6; and at 1, 4, and 7 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at the school’s Aquatic Center, 17001 Ferris St.

Contact Krystle Wagner at kwagner@grandhaventribune.com; follow her on Twitter at twitter.com/krystlewagner.

