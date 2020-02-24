The 2019 Catalina Club officers are Jessica Boyer, Emily Olson, Ellary Bylsma (president) and Lilja Plumert. The “XOXO Cuties”-themed shows will take place March 6-7 at the Grand Haven High School Aquatic Center.
GRAND HAVEN TWP. — Almost 200 swimmers will take to the Grand Haven High School pool to perform in two weeks.
The school’s Catalina Club’s annual show will include love songs in the “XOXO Cuties”-themed performances. Shows will take place at 7 and 9 p.m. Friday, March 6; and at 1, 4, and 7 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at the school’s Aquatic Center, 17001 Ferris St.
