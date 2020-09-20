GRAND RAPIDS — Upon recommendation from a selection committee, the Most Rev. David J. Walkowiak, bishop of Grand Rapids, has appointed David Bellamy as CEO of Catholic Charities West Michigan following a national search.
“Catholic Charities West Michigan’s mission is to offer hope and compassion through innovative, collaborative programs,” Walkowiak said. “Particularly now, individuals in our community need to know they are recognized as children of God worthy of dignity and respect. I am confident that David is the right person to lead the organization in its important mission.”
