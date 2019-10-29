Celebrations planned for Post 28's 100 years

The past 100 years of the local American Legion chapter is being highlighted and celebrated this weekend.
A documentary about the Charles A. Conklin American Legion Post 28 will premiere at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Grand Haven 9 movie theater. Following the 30-minute documentary, Post 28 Chaplain Duane Smith will bless the post during a rededication ceremony at 11:15 a.m. at the Grand Haven post, 700 S. Harbor Ave.
A historical display about the local American Legion post will be unveiled at Loutit District Library at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
In January, Post 28 officers considered ways to commemorate the centennial. They turned to director Daniel Joel Deal to create a documentary, with research by Chris Petras, a member of the Sons of the American Legion.
Researching and compiling information led Petras to writing and self-publishing a book, “A History of Events in the Centennial Evolution of the Charles A. Conklin American Legion Post 28, MI & Life and Military Service of American Legion Post 28 Namesake, Charles A. Conklin.”
The book begins with the post being chartered and ends with U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, recognizing the post in front of the House of Representatives in June.
Petras said the documentary provides a macroview of the post, while the book has a more detailed account of its history.
“The book is quite a journey,” he said.
Through research, Petras found the post was chartered June 12, 1919, with 250 legionnaires. Now, membership has grown to 1,800 legionnaires and 4,500 overall members, according to the present post commander, Janet Fonger.
The post’s “family” grew when its auxiliary was chartered in 1920. The post’s Sons of the American Legion was chartered in 1937 and again in 1990.
In the past century, Post 28 has also held three “burning of the mortgage” ceremonies. Some other aspects of its history includes the efforts to help the city of Grand Haven with public garbage pick-up and running a concession stand at Grand Haven State Park for 17 years, Petras said.
Exploring the post’s history was an “honor,” Petras said.
The book will be available at the post following the documentary screening; copies cost $20. Petras plans to donate the proceeds from the first run to the post’s kitchen renovation project, known as Operation: KP.
Petras said the post is a “home away from home” for some veterans, and a place where they can relate to others. Meals have been another big part of the post, as they bring families together.
The post is in the process of raising money toward its $200,000 goal for renovating its kitchen, which was last remodeled in 1945.
When Fonger asked Petras how he would sum up the post’s history, Petras said, “Grand Haven was built on military heroism, not tourism.”
