Saturday: A slight chance of snow showers before 11 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers. Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 36. Light north wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Saturday Night: Snow showers likely before 4 a.m., then a chance of snow showers and freezing rain. Cloudy, with a low around 26. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. Little or no ice accumulation expected. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Sunday: A slight chance of freezing rain before 7 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 10 percent.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Calm wind.
Monday: A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 31.
Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of snow showers before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 34.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33.
