Changes planted for GH Garden House

Grand Haven Garden House operations are on the move.
Owners Dale and Kathy Kwekel, who have owned and operated the local floral and landscaping company, are selling the property at 901 S. Beacon Blvd.
“It’s been for sale for five years,” Dale said. “We’ve got a buyer. We’ll continue in business as a garden house/landscaping, which is what I spend most of my time with anyway. We’ll do Christmas decorating, garden maintenance, all those kinds of things.”
The Kwekels will move to Park Street early next year. The Beacon Boulevard location is expected to house a Consumers Credit Union.
Donna Chamberlin, a current Grand Haven Garden House employee, will purchase the floral end of the business and operate it from a new location, likely 8 Ferry St. in Grand Haven’s Washington Square.
“That will happen the end of the year or first of next year,” Dale said.
Operations from the Park Street location will remain the same, he said.
“We will still be doing everything that our landscaping department has done – landscape installation, maintenance, holiday decorating, planting annual flowers,” Dale said. “That will be carried out of 740 Park St. in a business we’ve been using for 20 years.”
In the meantime, all will remain the same at current Grand Haven Garden House until the Kwekels move out at the end of next month.
“We still have everything going for Christmas like we normally do,” Dale said.
Dale has been working in greenhouses since he was 12. He and Kathy purchased the business in December 1982.
“We have four children and they all worked here,” Dale said. “They learned how to work and how to treat people. But they didn’t want to work 80 or 90 hours a week like Mom and Dad did. Without an heir apparent in terms of the whole business, this has sort of been our plan for a while.”
Dale said he’s looking forward to some weekends off after the transition. Except for vacations, he said he’s worked every Saturday for the past 50 years.
“Even though we’ve never been open on Sunday, there’s watering to do and making funeral deliveries,” he said. “I’m here before 7 in the morning and don’t leave until 6 at night. I’m thinking maybe on Saturday mornings I’ll get up and go to the farmers market. We have grandkids in the area that are growing up.
“I’ll still be working as many hours as anyone else with a full-time job,” he added. “I wouldn’t call it semi-retirement, but I’d definitely call it shifting gears.”
Kathy said it’s a “bittersweet” change.
“It’s a good thing and it’s a scary thing,” she said. “After 37 years, we’ve been very, very blessed. Customers tell us life is not going to be the same without seeing us on U.S. 31. We’re trying to make it as positive as possible.”
Kathy said she likely will continue to work on the “creative side” of things.
“We’re not really ready to retire,” she said. “We will stay busy. We’re celebrating 37 years. It will be smiles and it will be tears.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.