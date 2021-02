Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Windy with snow showers this morning evolving to a steady snow for the afternoon. High 22F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Heavier amounts in persistent snowbands..

Tonight

Windy with snow tapering off this evening but skies will remain cloudy late. Areas of blowing snow. Low 16F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.