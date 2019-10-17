A children’s waterball competition was one of the highlights during the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety’s Fire Prevention Week open house on Oct. 12.
Donations helped the department obtain the turnout gear, poles, cable and waterball used by the children at the annual event.
Public Safety Director Jeff Hawke said the activity was modeled after the waterball competition held between fire departments and Coast Guard crews during the Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival.
Fire truck rides, a K-9 attack demo and a frozen turkey in a deep fryer demo were also part of the open house.
