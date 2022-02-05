Grand Haven City Manager Pat McGinnis said that the city is unlikely to begin construction on a proposed Chinook Pier development this year.
Instead, the city along with the project developers, will spend the remainder of 2022 finalizing the designs and working out the details.
Thursday, the city held two special Q&A meetings with the public over Zoom and Facebook Live to discuss the plan; both are still viewable on city’s Facebook page.
The space known as Chinook Pier was once occupied by retail space, with seasonal businesses and restaurants occupying three buildings. But mold was found at the site, and in 2020 the city decided to tear the buildings down, displacing the businesses and requiring them to relocate to other spots throughout the city. Some simply closed their doors.
Since then, the city has been working to find a plan to fill the open space left after the demolition. In 2021, as a temporary solution, the city opened the space up as a free “fun zone” that was filled with games like ping-pong, cornhole and foosball.
The proposed development, made by Midwest Construction Group with Abobmarche and Architektura, would include both a retail space and a restaurant. The project cost is estimated to be $2.6 million.
Also included were additional plans for converting the farmer’s market into a multi-use market. However, these plans were not an official part of the proposal, and the city has not said they are moving forward with them.
There were a lot of questions Thursday about both the design of the restaurant and retail space, as well as the farmer’s market. But as a reminder to the public, developer Scott Geerlings and Community Development Manager Jennifer Howland reiterated that the plans shown in the proposal are meant to be conceptual and are not the final design.
Howland said future planning commission meetings will be held to go over the designs.
There were some concerns about having available parking in that area. According to city representatives, there are plans to have parking along the waterfront, and the nearby Peerless Flats Apartment will also be offering public parking that can be used by farmer’s market customers.
One commenter wanted to know why the plans didn’t include stilts underneath the building and was concerned about further mold infestations. Geerlings said he wasn’t worried about mold, and that a modern HVAC system that is properly installed should be able to prevent it from developing.
Another commenter wanted to know if there could be a referendum on the development. This would allow voters to decide on the future of the space. According to McGinnis, there isn’t a mechanism for the city to put the Chinook Pier development plans on the ballot. Also, to alleviate some concerns, McGinnis said the city engaged with the public to find out what they thought was best for the area.
