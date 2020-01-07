Chinook Pier won't open this spring due to mold

Several businesses, including some that have been a part of Grand Haven’s landscape for decades, may not be returning to Chinook Pier this spring due to mold issues in the city-owned buildings.
During Monday night’s Grand Haven City Council meeting, council members approved advising tenants there would not be available occupancy in buildings A and B and decided to take a closer look at whether building C could open for the upcoming season. Buildings A and B are the two main buildings at Chinook Pier, while Building C is the smaller structure on the west end of the property, occupied by Nautical Knots and Diary Creme.
Council was notified of mold in one suite at the beginning of July. Mold had formed in the crawl spaces of the buildings following flooding issues this summer.
In mid-July, city staff was alerted that the mold may be spreading. Council then approved more than $25,000 for remediation in late August.
After failed mold inspections in late September and early November, professionals advised the buildings should not be occupied and city staff met with the current tenants.
“None of us want to see Chinook Pier close,” said Councilmember Dennis Scott. “We all struggled with this decision.
“We hope we can help you in some way,” he said to tenants. “But, we can’t have people getting sick in the buildings.”
Longtime tennants at Chinook Pier include Temptations, Peace Frogs, Barefoot Dave's, The Surf Shop and Wet Mitten.
One option for some of those buisinesses is to lease space at the Grand Trunk Depot in downtown Grand Haven.
