Local Coast Guard personnel received a holiday surprise last week, thanks to the Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival staff.
The festival’s executive director, Mike Smith, explained that it’s an annual tradition for the festival committee to purchase toys for children of local enlisted families. Gift cards are also distributed to the families.
“This year, we could not hold a physical get-together based on the status of COVID-19, but we want to make sure families know we remember them,” Smith said. “We partnered with Meijer, and our marketing director, Annie Lengkeek, went shopping and bought all these beautiful gifts, from Nerf guns to talking dolls.
“We had a wrapping party, and on Sunday, the service members were able to drive up and we delivered the family gifts,” he added. “Every child, no matter what age, got a gift. And the gift cards will go out this week.”
Smith said there are 81 Coast Guard personnel currently stationed in Grand Haven, and 72 families received gifts this year.
“It’s 2020, and during the pandemic, we didn’t know where we would get a donation to cover those,” Smith said. “But Meijer, who we’ve partnered with previously, stepped up and did a great deal to help us. We’re so appreciative of that. We couldn’t have done it without their sponsorship.”
Lengkeek said she filled her SUV to the roof with gifts during a nighttime shopping trip.
“I have a big car, and we had it completely packed to the ceiling,” she said. “Normally, we rent out a place so we can have everyone come together and you get to see them open the gifts. We have Santa there. This was a bit different in that we brought the gifts out to the car.”
Most of the gifts were brought home to unwrap, but one young boy tore the paper off his present immediately.
“It was a whole set of camouflage trucks and men, and he said, ‘Oh yeah, baby!’” Smith said with a laugh. “He was so excited.”
“I hope that at some point we can get back to a little bit more like normal, but this is what we have to work with, and I loved seeing the little faces,” Lengkeek added. “It was amazing for what it was. I think we made the best of it.”
