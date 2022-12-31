Holidays Christmas Trees Afterlife

George Highhouse brings his Christmas tree and a wreath to a recycling center. Trees are often shredded for use as compost or mulch that is offered back to residents and non-profit groups free of charge for gardening and landscaping.

 AP photo / Jake Danna Stevens, The Times-Tribune

Taking down the Christmas tree is only one task after the holiday season. For those with a real tree, figuring out what to do with it can be as easy as placing it by the curb.

In most states, it can be the gift that keeps on giving.

