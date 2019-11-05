It only took a day to demolish, but the plans have been in motion for about three years to do something with the older house at the corner of Fifth Street and Clinton Avenue in Grand Haven, according to Pastor Troy Hauser Brydon of the First Presbyterian Church.
A handful of people on the outside and several children on the inside of the church watched Monday morning as an excavator chewed up the building that sat at 120 S. Fifth St. since the late 1800s.
Brydon said the church owns the property and had been investigating what to do with it since the former tenant, Tri-Cities Ministries (now Mosaic Counseling) relocated its counseling service office.
“We priced lots of options,” Brydon said. “We had lots of conversations.”
But, in the end, the building needed too much renovation, and that was going to be more costly than tearing down and rebuilding, the pastor said.
Extending the parking area also was not an option.
“They did a study and found we could only fit nine spots because it’s a corner lot,” Brydon said.
So, once the house is gone, the lot will become “green” space and possibly a fenced-in play area for the church’s Joyful Noise preschool program.
History
According to the “Northwest Ottawa County Encyclopedia of History” by Wallace Ewing, the building used to be called the Armstead House, as it was built and owned by James P. and Myrtle Armstead in the late 19th century.
The porch came from the second Cutler residence when it was torn down.
Occupants included James Armstead’s aunt, Mrs. Hubbard, Patty Hickey and Mary Moody.
The building was more recently occupied by Love INC and then Tri-Cities Ministries.
