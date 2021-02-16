The Citizen’s Climate Lobby will host a public meeting over Zoom at 7 p.m. Wednesday that will look at local energy production.
The call will consist of two parts:
(1) Community energy plans with case study from Holland: Peter Bogart, leader of Holland’s Community Energy Action Group, and former Grand Haven and Holland City Manager Ryan Cotton will discuss the development and implementation of the Holland Community Energy Plan and will look at the possible process to develop such a plan for Grand Haven.
(2) Grand Haven Energy Organization: Field Reichardt, an organizer of the GHEO, will speak about his group, which consists of concerned citizens who strive to ensure that the Grand Haven Board of Light & Power is engaging the public and making decisions that reflect the desires of its constituents.
To obtain a link to the Zoom meeting, send an email to cclgharea@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.