After a contentious discussion, the Grand Haven City Council this week waived several thousands of dollars in tap fees for a development project along Franklin Avenue.
As part of the project, the developer, Capstone, will construct a new building to replace the outdated Grand Haven headquarters for the Girl Scouts.
Capstone’s David TenCate originally requested that all five tap fees – the cost to tap into the city’s water and sewer services – be waived for the proposed five-unit development. The cost per tap is $5,000.
City Council members balked at that request, and noted that similar development projects at Peerless Flats and the former Grand Haven Tribune building had to pay those tap fees, based on their Residential Equivalency Units estimates.
“I’m not in full support of waiving the tap fees for this project, but what I would be in support of is waiving them or a reduced rate for the unit the Girls Scouts will be using, in support for the Girl Scouts,” Councilman Mike Dora said. “As far as the remaining units, I don’t have an interest in doing this.”
The council was on the brink of voting down Capstone’s request when an impassioned plea by TenCate swayed their decision.
“We’ve been working on this project since 2017, so with all due respect, I’d kind of like an answer,” he said to the council. “And saying no isn’t an answer because then we’d have to go back, renegotiate, then go back and have another meeting. If there’s an inclination to give us some sort of a discount, I’d love it if you could make the motion so we can go tomorrow, go back to the Girl Scouts and say here’s what we’ve got or here’s what we don’t have.
“I realize municipalities work differently than small businesses,” he added, “but I’ve got to be honest – between the Girl Scouts and the city, I’ve had my hands tied for years. We were hoping to get a partnership where everyone gave a little, and really what I’m hearing, you’re not giving us anything. If that’s what the city is, that’s fine. We go to the Girl Scouts and say we might not be able to help you.”
City Manager Pat McGinnis stepped in and explained that it’s customary for the city to waive one tap fee for such a project, and suggested that also waiving the fee for the house to be used for the Girl Scouts might be a favorable solution for all involved.
After further discussion, the council agreed to waive two of the tap fees, leaving the developer responsible for the remaining three units.
The City Council decided to sell the current Girl Scout House at 315 Franklin Ave. in December 2020. The home had been used by the Girl Scouts since 1945, McGinnis said.
McGinnis recommended a spot near the city’s East Grand River Park as the Girl Scout House’s new location – one that’s closer to the water and elements. However, that location proved not to be cost effective.
In other business Monday night:
The city granted a temporary use permit for Burzurk Brewing Co., 1442 Washington Ave., to allow outdoor seating in three current parking spots. The request was made by owner Tyler Forbes, who hopes to allow patrons more opportunities for outdoor seating, which would enhance social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have had greenhouses in place through the fall and winter of 2020,” Forbes wrote to the council. “They worked very well, no neighborhood issues or complaints, and rave reviews by much of Grand Haven and surrounding areas.”
The City Council also granted a similar request from Steve Vink, owner of the Tip 2 at 102 S. Harbor Ave., the former Wessel’s parking lot. Tip 2 also requested a parking exemption. Typically, adding 150 outdoor dining seats would require an additional 50 parking spots.
The requests were approved and sent on to the city’s Planning Commission.
Several people were appointed to city boards and commissions Monday night. They included: Kerry Bridges, Zoning Board of Appeals; Robyn Vandenberg, Historic Conservation District; Linda Weavers, Economic Development/Brownfield Authority; Paul Koons, Harbor Board; and Lynn Groothuis, Parks and Recreation Board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.