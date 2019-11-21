Ten entities have agreed on a redrafted agreement for water.
During a recent meeting, the Grand Haven City Council approved the water interconnect contract agreement. It was one of the final approvals needed for this contract.
Grand Haven Public Works Director Derek Gajdos said the contract, between many municipalities and more, connects the agencies with valved-off pipes.
“This allows our water suppliers to offer assistance if they can give it,” he said. “This is not a required system.”
Gajdos said the agreement is needed for the agencies to sell water to one another, and spells out billing for water use.
The entities in the agreement include the cities of Grand Haven, Ferrysburg, Norton Shores and Muskegon; Grand Haven, Spring Lake and Fruitport townships; the village of Spring Lake; Ottawa County; and the West Michigan Regional Water Authority.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.