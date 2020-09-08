This rendering, shown in a presentation during the Grand Haven Planning Commission meeting in August, shows what developers hope to construct at the current location of the Grand Haven Tribune, 101 N. Third St. The proposed building includes a parking garage and four floors of one- and two-bedroom residential apartments.
City Commissioners approved a plan to turn the Grand Haven Tribune building site at 101 N. Third St. into a residential zone, opening up the possibility of a five-story apartment building downtown.
The Sept. 8 virtual meeting decision officially rezoned the property from Old Town District (OT) to Planned Development District (PD). Commissioners unanimously voted to approve the rezoning, 5-0. The project is up for final approval at the next city commission meeting. This vote just secured the rezoning of the Tribune lot, located at 101 N. Third St., for this development.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.