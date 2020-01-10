After a second reading of a proposed ordinance amendment at Monday’s meeting, Grand Haven City Council approved a slight change to the parameters for harboring and keeping animals, specifically pertaining to noise.
In mid-December, the council heard from the city’s public safety director about the difficulties his officers face when responding to barking dog complaints. Jeff Hawke said officers responded to 25 barking dog complaints in 2018 and 22 complaints by mid-December 2019. There were no citations issued last year, he said.
Previously, the ordinance restricted officers addressing dogs becoming a nuisance unless “not less than two persons in two separate households in the vicinity where the dog is kept” complained about it.
Under the amendment, officers can address a complaint if “any dog – by continued loud barking, howling, whining, or yelping – has become a nuisance by causing annoyance, disturbance or discomfort to neighbors or others in the vicinity where kept, as verified by multiple complaints or by the observation of a responding officer.”
“The only thing we are changing here is the requirement to have two separate homeowners from separate homes,” said Mayor Bob Monetza, who had requested that the ordinance be amended after feedback he received in the fall. “We’re allowing the officer to be that second complaint if they hear (dogs barking). If they don’t hear it, there isn’t a complaint.
“The point isn’t to make it hard to have dogs,” the mayor added. “The point is to take care of neighbors who can’t get any other relief.”
