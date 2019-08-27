Homeowners in Grand Haven may have an easier time picking out the style of fence they put in their front yards as the City Council voted last week to accept a Zoning Ordinance amendment.
“People can have decorative fences in their front yards, but we have opacity standards in our ordinance of how much can be air and how much can be wood or metal,” City Manager Pat McGinnis said. “Lately, people have been putting up fences that were 50 percent opaque. The (city’s) Planning Commission looked at that and asked, ‘Why can’t people do that?’”
Previously, homeowners could put up a 4-foot-tall fence, as long as the ratio of board or metal to air was 30 percent and 70 percent, respectively. Now, after approving the Planning Commission’s recommendation, 4-foot-tall fences can have an opacity of 50 percent.
McGinnis noted the fence in a home’s front yard needs to be decorative. Chain-link fencing is not allowed in the front yard.
“I’m in favor of shorter front-yard fences and bigger front-yard porches,” Councilman Josh Brugger said. “A 4-foot-tall fence right up to the sidewalk is opposite of what I believe a small town like Grand Haven has historically encouraged and is not small-town friendly or welcoming.”
Brugger was the only dissenting vote at the Aug. 19 meeting, as Mayor Geri McCaleb, Mayor Pro-Tem Mike Fritz, and councilmen Bob Monetza and Dennis Scott supported the ordinance amendment.
The streets in Grand Haven are in the worst conditions and city hall is worried about fences ???
