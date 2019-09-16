Residents in the city of Grand Haven may see an increase in their water bills starting in November.
City Council members on Monday night reluctantly approved raising the water commodity rates by 86 cents per 1,000 gallons used.
The rate increase comes from the need to replace approximately 1,800 lead water service lines within the city limits.
“This is a state mandate that we have to do,” Mayor Geri McCaleb said. “We are having to do this for political reasons, not because we have an issue with our water.”
Stemming from the water issues in Flint, municipalities across the state are being tasked with replacing water service lines containing lead under a rule authorized by the former Gov. Rick Snyder. Under the rule, all lead service lines will need to be replaced within the next 20 years.
Grand Haven Public Works Director Derek Gajdos said he will need approximately $600,000 annually in order to meet the 5 percent of lead service lines needing to be replaced each year according to the rule.
At the last City Council meeting, Gajdos presented multiple options to fund the project that will come with a total $10 million price tag for the city. Funding options included raising the water commodity rates by 86 cents per 1,000 gallons; raising the ready-to-serve charge by $11.37 per month per customer; implementing a new $9.25 per-meter charge per month; implementing a new $27.78 per lead service line charge for each of the 1,800 lead service lines; or a combination of a few of the options.
Currently, city water customers pay approximately $2.62 for every 1,000 gallons they use. Gajdos said an average family of four uses about 5,400 gallons of water per month.
Council members discussed the options, including a $5 charge per month for those who have had their service lines replaced.
Councilman Bob Monetza disagreed with specifically charging homeowners who have lead service lines.
“I think we deliberately looked at this two weeks ago and said this is a system-wide problem and everyone in this system is going to help pay, whether they have lead service lines or not, that way we are all in this together,” he said at Monday's council meeting. “The idea that we are going to charge more for lead lines, that needs a lot of careful thought and I think it speaks to the difficulty of fairly doing what we are being told to do here.
“None of us like this, but we have to get started," he added. "Until we can get it changed, altered, alleviated, stretched out more, made to go away or whatever has to happen, we have to do something here.”
