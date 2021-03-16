The fate of Grand Haven’s Fourth of July fireworks show this year remains up in the air.
A decision on whether to proceed with this year’s show was tabled by the City Council at its meeting Monday night.
The council voted unanimously to delay the decision until its next meeting, scheduled for April 12, citing safety concerns and gathering rules that are likely to remain in effect throughout the summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Grand Haven’s grandiose show warrants a fairly big price tag – in excess of $20,000. Funding for the show fell off significantly over the past year due to dwindling support from local businesses that normally help fund the show.
“It’s a tough thing to say that we don’t want to do it, but I can’t see us going in any other direction,” Councilman Mike Fritz said.
Mayor Robert Monetza and Councilman Ryan Cummins recommended putting down a $5,000 deposit with the fireworks company. Should the city have to cancel, it would lose half of that deposit. Both Monetza and Cummins agreed safety has to be at the forefront of each decision.
Grand Haven Public Safety Director Jeff Hawke warned the council of crowd size regulations from the Ottawa County Department of Public Health. Hawke said his department would have to round up resources from other local law enforcement agencies to police the crowd.
“There’s no way to know what restrictions will be in place,” Hawke said. “… If there are restrictions, we won’t be able to police them.”
The delay will allow Hawke to secure mutual aid from other local law enforcement agencies – one of the few contingencies, along with gathering rules, to return to the council with more information.
“I think it is pretty clear that the only way the fireworks show happens is if COVID-19 restrictions allow and we can round up the resources to have a safe event,” Monetza said.
Grand Haven’s Fourth of July 2020 show, as well as many other events, was canceled due to the pandemic. Despite loosening gathering rules for outdoor events, it is unlikely that the city will be able to facilitate a normal crowd this summer.
Muskegon and South Haven have both canceled their July 4 fireworks shows this year, leading to more concerns of big crowds should Grand Haven hold its show.
“It’s not unreasonable to think that that would drastically increase our attendance being in the center,” said the assistant to the city manager, Ashley Latsch.
