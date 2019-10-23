City Council discusses Duncan Park tab

An unpaid tab was the subject of debate at Monday’s Grand Haven City Council meeting, as councilmembers discussed their views and options on a request that the bill be waived.
Roger Cotner, president of the Duncan Park Commission, asked for the $41,994.72 bill for park care and maintenance to be waived, and for no more than $10,000 be appointed to the commission for park care and maintenance for the current fiscal year.
“As you know, Martha Duncan gave approximately 40 acres of woodland to the people of the city of Grand Haven 106 years ago,” he said. “The gift had certain conditions.”
Those conditions were that City Council was to accept the gift and its conditions, the council had to pass an ordinance establishing the Duncan Park Commission, the gift was to be known as Duncan Memorial Park and be a public park, and the city was to provide the means for the care and improvement of the park, according to the deed of trust, Cotner said.
“I’m here tonight to ask council to meet one of the conditions of Mrs. Duncan’s gift, specifically to provide our commission with the means to care and improve the park,” Cotner said to the council. “We understood that the city was keeping a tab, but we understood that the tab would either be presented later or it would be waived by this council.”
The contested tab accumulated between July 1, 2015, and May 31 of this year.
According to City Manager Pat McGinnis, this tab was in place while the city awaited pending litigations to run their course and to help a newer Duncan Park Commission gain its footing.
“Early this year or late last year, we sent them an invoice and have gone through discussions back and forth,” McGinnis said.
The city manager noted the Grand Haven Area Community Foundation holds a fund for the care and maintenance of Duncan Memorial Park that has the resources to cover this bill and the costs of overseeing the park’s care.
“I have a problem with not paying anything,” Councilman Dennis Scott said. “To say we have no responsibility out there is wrong. I think we have a responsibility to that park.”
Scott said that during his time working for the city, he remembers Department of Public Works employees plowing the park and helping with its upkeep. He said continuing to plow the area makes sense with city employees using the parking lot to turn around after removing snow from the lift station driveway.
Councilman Mike Fritz said Duncan Woods, while in the city limits, is not really a city park. He noted that the community foundation fund created for its maintenance and upkeep has the means to cover park care.
“I’m not in favor of waiving anything,” he said. “You have the money to maintain it – that’s what it’s in the fund for.”
Mayor Geri McCaleb said Monday’s discussion brought with it some questions about the city’s and the commission’s responsibility to the park.
“Duncan Park is independent,” she said, “and that level of independence is an important thing.”
Between the deed language that was written more than 100 years ago and recent actions to create a community foundation fund so the Duncan Park Commission could be self-sustaining, McCaleb said there is a tangle of what was done in 1913 and what should be done now.
“This doesn’t clarify things,” she said. “It complicates things.”
The council approved postponing a decision on the tab and funds for this fiscal year in favor of having more discussions with members of the Duncan Park Commission.
