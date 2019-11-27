Three candidates sat before members of the Grand Haven City Council on Monday to interview for the open seat, which became available when Mayor Bob Monetza was voted in to his current position.
Throughout the informal meeting, meaning no roll call or action was taken, members of council interviewed Jamie Cooper, Mike Dora and Andy Cawthon.
A fourth candidate, Collin Beighley, had submitted an application for an interview with council members, but withdrew for personal reasons.
Monetza noted councilmembers will take the rest of this week to review answers to the more than dozen questions they asked, then make a decision during their next regular meeting.
“In our Dec. 2 meeting, I’ll make a call for nominations and a call for a vote, and assuming we have a successful applicant at that time, that person will take office then,” the mayor said to the candidates.
Questions ranged from how long the candidate has lived in the city to opinions on council workings to focus areas for local infrastructure and more. Candidates also were asked about their drives to put in an application for the open seat.
Dora, who said he had gathered the signatures needed to be on the election ballot for a City Council seat, said he ultimately did not turn in the paperwork for personal reasons. Now, he would like to help create and fulfill goals that are best for the city and its residents.
“The driving force for me to be on City Council is to help in the best way I can,” he told councilmembers Monday.
Cawthon and Cooper each echoed Dora’s statement in their answers.
Cooper noted she would like to help in the success of the community.
“I just feel the need to serve,” Cooper said. “I’ve been doing that for the last four years of my career ... and it’s worth it.”
Cawthon said he would also like to make a difference for the city and its people, noting part of his drive to apply for the open council seat would be to represent the people who often don’t speak up when they have a complaint.
“Somebody has to stand for them,” he said. “I’d like that opportunity.”
