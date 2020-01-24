From left: Gary Carey, mayor of Walker; Bob Monetza, mayor of Grand Haven; Rebecca Hopp, mayor of Ferrysburg; Rosalynn Bliss, mayor of Grand Rapids; and Emily Kieliszewski of the Michigan Municipal League make up a panel sharing experiences as an elected official.
From left: Gary Carey, mayor of Walker; Bob Monetza, mayor of Grand Haven; Rebecca Hopp, mayor of Ferrysburg; Rosalynn Bliss, mayor of Grand Rapids; and Emily Kieliszewski of the Michigan Municipal League make up a panel sharing experiences as an elected official.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.