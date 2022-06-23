Yearinreview Summer 2

Festival-goers take photos next to the flags of their native nation during the 2021 Hispanic Heritage Fiesta in Grand Haven.

The Hispanic Heritage Fiesta is set to return to Grand Haven this fall.

The festivities will take place the week of Sept. 18-24, with a fiesta taking place Saturday, Sept. 24.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.