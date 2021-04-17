Visitors to downtown Grand Haven will be greeted by some alternate forms of transportation this summer.
At Monday’s meeting, the City Council approved Shoreline Rides, a new pedicab business, to be operated by Dylan Hegedus. He plans to operate the pedicab – a tricycle with a seat for two passengers on the back – in the “downtown area,” primarily up and down Harbor Drive from Washington Avenue to Grand Haven State Park.
There is some concern that the pedicab would cause traffic back-ups along Harbor Drive, as the stretch in question is primarily a no-passing zone.
Lt. Joseph Boyle of the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety said he reviewed Hegedus’ request.
“There is some concern having a pedal bicycle may make other motorists behind him a little impatient and take unnecessary risks,” Boyle said. “The safety of all people, including the pedicab perforator and the passengers, is the top priority.”
It was agreed that the public safety department would oversee and approve a designated route along which the pedicab would be allowed to travel.
Hegedus said he’s never operated a pedicab before, but does have experience driving a public school van and a fire engine.
After a brief discussion, the council unanimously approved the new business.
Also approved by the City Council on Monday was the location of new docking and charging stations for Wave Co., a local business that provides electric scooters for rental in downtown Grand Haven.
Business owner Collin Reenders has acquired new docking stations, which will be used as home bases for his 32 Segway Max scooters. Those docking stations will be placed in front of the Depot near the Lynne Sherwood Waterfront Stadium, the Farmer’s Market, Chinook Pier, at Grand Haven City Beach, near Snug Harbor, and at the new Riverwatch location near the end of Franklin Avenue.
Single charging stations are 8 feet long and double charging stations are 16 feet long. The stations are larger than the previous charging stations, and each require access to power.
Reenders noted that the electric scooters – considered a skateboard for legal purposes – are geofenced, which means they will not operate if driven onto the boardwalk, where skateboards are not allowed. If someone were to ride one of the scooters out of the approved usage area, they would receive a message, then the scooter would lose power.
Council members requested that better signage be placed at docking sites to let people know the safety concerns and the rules; for example, riders under age 19 are required to wear a helmet.
Reenders added that those who purchase time on a scooter using their smartphone are shown a list of rules prior to being able to rent the scooter.
“This seems to have worked well the last couple years,” Councilman Mike Dora said.
