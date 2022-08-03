Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy during the afternoon with heavy thunderstorms becoming likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High near 85F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
The Grand Haven City Council on Monday agreed to hold a joint meeting with the Board of Light & Power (BLP) on Wednesday, Aug. 10.
The two boards are likely to discuss issues surrounding the cleanup of Harbor Island. Last year, the BLP demolished its coal-burning J.B. Sims Generating Station. While remediating the site, PFAS and other hazardous chemicals were identified on the island.
