The Grand Haven City Council on Monday agreed to hold a joint meeting with the Board of Light & Power (BLP) on Wednesday, Aug. 10.

The two boards are likely to discuss issues surrounding the cleanup of Harbor Island. Last year, the BLP demolished its coal-burning J.B. Sims Generating Station. While remediating the site, PFAS and other hazardous chemicals were identified on the island.

