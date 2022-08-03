Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy during the afternoon with heavy thunderstorms becoming likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High near 85F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.