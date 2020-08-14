Grand Haven’s City Council is moving operations outdoors, as its work session and regularly scheduled meeting planned for Monday will be hosted in Central Park.
“While Zoom has been a great alternative forum for us to continue to conduct public meetings, we welcomed the opportunity to host a council meeting outdoors where residents could physically participate while having the ability to remain at a safe distance,” said the assistant to the city manager, Ashley Latsch.
The meeting is set to begin with a work session at 7 p.m., followed by the regular meeting at 7:30 p.m.
“The benefit of being face to face with one another and engaging in open discussion and discourse is not something we take for granted,” Latsch said. “Hosting the meeting at Central Park will allow us to do so safely and in compliance with the current executive order.”
