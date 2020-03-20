Grand Haven’s City Hall will remain closed to the public on Monday, March 23, but community members will be able to view the meeting postponed from last week via the city’s YouTube or Facebook pages, or broadcast on WAWL (103.5 FM).
According to a notice from city officials, the City Council will begin conducting the virtual meeting at 7 p.m. with a work session to discuss the Warber Drain Project. The meeting will continue at 7:30 p.m. with prom activities, a proposed bottle deposit legislation, road resurfacing projects, a millage request, a request for a permanent vendor trailer and more.
