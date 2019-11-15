City Council turns down Ferry Street property

Property purchases were the subject of two agenda items during a recent Grand Haven City Council meeting.
The council has approved terminating the option to purchase real estate previously sold to the Pere Marquette Partners and voted against purchasing the property at 18 N. Ferry St.
“City Council set, as one of its goals, Washington Square redevelopment,” City Manager Pat McGinnis said at the Nov. 4 meeting.
McGinnis said the property at 18 N. Ferry went on the market and the city began negotiating the price, at $127,500, and discussing what could be done to hold the house until something could be decided for the future of the lot, such as connecting it with others to provide more parking in the area.
“It would not be wise to buy it, leave it sit, and let it sit empty and deteriorate, and become a problem for that neighborhood,” the city manager said. “We’d want to do something with it. The thought was, we would rent that as a single-family residence during the period in which we wait for other opportunities to come available.”
To bring the home up to city standards for a rental property would cost another approximately $40,000, McGinnis said.
“When this was first presented to us, I thought it was a good idea,” said Geri McCaleb, who was conducting her last council meeting as mayor. “This is a house in an area that we are interested in, but that was without finding out how much it was going to cost to fix it up to be rental quality for the city of Grand Haven. We would be spending a third of the value of what we are paying for the house to fix it up in order to rent it out for a purpose into the future that we don’t know."
McCaleb said she wasn’t sure if purchasing this property would be the best thing for the city, and instead a family looking to move into the area could buy the home and fix it themselves.
“I’m no longer in favor of this,” she said.
Then-Councilman Bob Monetza, who was elected mayor last week, agreed with the purchase of the Ferry Street property.
“I don’t see any reason why not to hold it,” he said. “It’s been on our goals for some time to help the Washington Square area be more viable.”
Monetza noted one of the biggest issues in the area is not having enough parking for some of the businesses.
“It’s true, we’d have to combine this with other lots to make it usable, but if we don’t do anything, then this district will not have those opportunities,” he said. “I don’t see this as a money maker for the city or a money loser, I just see this as an opportunity to take because it’s there.”
While fellow councilmembers agreed parking is a necessity in the area, they were against spending close to $170,000 to purchase the property and fix it for rental use. The motion died for lack of support, with Monetza being the only one in favor of it.
Also on the agenda was terminating an option to repurchase real estate, which had been sold to the Pere Marquette Partners in the 1990s.
McGinnis said in the title work of the Pere Marquette Depot property of Jackson Street was a requirement to redevelop the area, or the city could buy it back. This requirement was recently noticed by a resident and was brought to McGinnis’ attention.
The city manager said the depot building had been sitting for a time and was dilapidated before being redeveloped by its current owners.
“Now it is a beautiful, well-maintained and attractive office building," McGinnis said, noting that the motion was a technicality. "The partners met their obligation over 20 years ago, but the option to repurchase remained on the title work at Ottawa County all these years."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.