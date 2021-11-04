The city of Grand Haven reminds residents that they are not allowed to rake leaves into city streets, as it discontinued spring and fall loose leaf pick-up services in 2011.
If leaves, yard waste or other prohibited materials are in the public right of way, they may be collected and removed by the city with the cost of such collection billed to the adjacent property owner, plus a fine. The city will charge for time and material needed to remove prohibited deposits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.