Grand Haven City Council members agreed Monday that it’s too early to start the development process for Beyond the Pier, since the final adjustments were made only a week ago.
Several council members said they received a swarm of emails from concerned citizens about the proposed action – they had an option to vote on it during their meeting Monday night.
The council had the opportunity to accept the Beyond the Pier master plan in its entirety, and direct staff to start soliciting proposals for a multi-use building with housing, ground-floor business and interior parking on the corner of First Street and Franklin Avenue.
One social media post referred to this as a “parking garage,” which is incorrect, according to City Manager Pat McGinnis. That same post offered each of the members of council’s email addresses to send feedback.
“I’ll be blunt about one thing here,” Mayor Bob Monetza said. “I’ve seen this plan for less than a week. There’s a lot of detail in it. I think there probably should have been a presentation at a work session. … We didn’t really give proper attention to the details here.”
Councilmen Mike Dora, Mike Fritz and Dennis Scott all aired thoughts on why more time with the project is needed. Fritz made a motion to send the measure back to the city’s Planning Commission for more consideration.
The council amended its vote to send the plan back to the city’s Downtown Development Authority and Historic District Commission, as well as the Planning Commission, for further review.
“I’d rather go a lot slower and get it right than go too far ahead of ourselves,” Scott said.
The Beyond the Pier master plan was first presented to the council at its Jan. 3 meeting. It features a redesigned multi-use market, or an “Eat, Shop, Live, Play” development on the northern end; a play space for children; and decks, shops and green spaces. It also includes upgrades to the Waterfront Stadium that would allow for ice skating, designed to make the city’s waterfront a year-round destination.
The multi-use building on First and Franklin is likely to be the first part of the plan that comes to fruition, according to city staff. It is much harder to find funding for an indoor/outdoor market space, since it calls for public and private collaboration, Community Development Manager Jennifer Howland explained.
“This was the property that seemed most appropriate (for development),” Howland said.
This also received some pushback from council members, as Dora said that the city will face funding challenges with the Farmers Market regardless of what step it is in the process of completing the plan.
The full plan can be viewed at beyondthepiergh.com.
