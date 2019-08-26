City moves forward in runway resurfacing project

Pilots flying into or taking off from Grand Haven Memorial Airport may see fresh blacktop in 2020 as runway rehabilitation is scheduled for next year.
A Michigan Department of Transportation Aero Sponsor grant was unanimously approved by Grand Haven City Council at its Aug. 19 meeting. The grant covers costs for engineering consultants to design the east-west runway, known as 9/27, and three connectors, as well as the removal of one connector.
The airport manager, Earle Bares, said he is happy City Council approved the grant.
“The runways are in need of some repair,” he said. “We need to resurface the main runway.”
City Manager Pat McGinnis noted that the project is a major investment for the city in 2020.
“That’s going to be an $800,000 to $900,000 project next year," he said.
The grant approved last week breaks down costs of the $58,000 engineering bill — with the federal government paying $52,200, and the state of Michigan and the city splitting the remaining 10 percent, or $2,900 each.
“The airport is city owned, but we receive state and federal support to keep it up,” McGinnis said, noting operating costs and general maintenance are covered by the city while construction and runway projects are funded with state and federal dollars. “Another important element to this is we agree to keep the airport open for another 20 years."
With the grant accepted, engineers can begin design work for the project, McGinnis said. Later, bids will be sought for the resurfacing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.