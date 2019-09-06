City mulling over expensive water line replacement

In order to kick off one project in the city, Grand Haven councilmembers were asked earlier this week to repeal an action previously made for another long-term task.
During the council’s Sept. 3 work session and meeting, Grand Haven Public Works Director Derek Gajdos talked about the costs of replacing lead water services lines, as well as upcoming work on Fulton Avenue.
The Fulton project will include reconstructing the roadway, curb, gutter and sidewalk, and replacing the water main along the avenue from Beechtree Street to Albee Street. The project is set to cost $1.6 million, not including the roughly $165,000 needed to replace 27 lead water service lines in the area.
Municipalities across the state are in the process of replacing water service lines containing lead after a rule was authorized by then-Gov. Rick Snyder. The 27 lines along Fulton Avenue are just a few of the estimated 1,800 lines the city is tasked with replacing.
“In January, the city passed a resolution that they would not replace water services on private property,” Gajdos said. “However, they would encourage people who did replace their lines with up to a $500 reimbursement.”
The public works director noted recent lawsuits contending the state’s authority to determine not to cover the costs of replacing lead service lines on private property were dismissed. This means Gajdos and his crew, or a hired contractor, will need to replace lead service lines all the way into the affected homes on behalf of the city.
“All costs for water service line replacements are supposed to be borne by the water system, so that’s us, according to the rule,” Gajdos said. “The current water distribution fund revenue cannot cover these costs. We just don’t have enough.”
On Monday, Gajdos presented options for the City Council to consider, including raising the water commodity rates by 86 cents per 1,000 gallons; raising the ready-to-serve charge by $11.37 per month per customer; implementing a new $9.25 per meter charge per month; implementing a new $27.78 per lead service line charge for each of the 1,800 lead service lines; or a combination of a few of these options.
“We need to pick something, and it’s not pleasant,” Gajdos said.
Currently, water customers in the city pay approximately $4.60 per month for their ready-to-serve charge and $2.62 per 1,000 gallons of water used. Gajdos said an average family of four uses about 5,400 gallons of water per month.
At least 5 percent of the city’s lead service lines need to be replaced each year, Gajdos said, and the work needs to be done within 20 years.
“We have to do 90 lines minimum a year,” he figured. “I rolled that up to 100 to try to get this done in 18 years. Maybe there will be a year we take off or we might find more.”
To replace as many as 100 lead service lines per year, Gajdos said he will need $600,000 annually, or $6,000 per line replacement for this state-mandated project that comes with an approximate $10 million price tag for Grand Haven.
“This came out of the Snyder administration so we wouldn’t get another Flint – that’s what this is about,” Councilman Bob Monetza said. “Maybe we need to talk to our representatives in Lansing about whether this needs to be spread out more, whether this is the right thing to do.”
Monetza said while the city is in good financial standing, costs to replace these lines could bankrupt other municipalities.
Gajdos said of the homes with known lead service lines recently tested for contamination, most of the results came back with no detectable trace of lead in the water. Tests that came back with traces of lead were found to contain the substance at 2.75 parts per billion (ppb) or less. Gajdos said the maximum containment level is 15 ppb before action must be taken.
“Our worst case is actually pretty good,” he said.
Mayor Geri McCaleb agreed with Monetza that maybe something else can be done, noting that Grand Haven does not have a lead problem.
“This is just an example that one size does not fit all,” the mayor said.
McCaleb said she does not like the options Gajdos provided and wants to see what can be done to reduce the project’s price tag.
Gajdos said what is pushing a decision at this time is the upcoming work on Fulton Avenue, set for the spring of 2020. To move forward on Fulton, he needs permission from the city to fully replace the 27 lead service lines along the area.
“One of the solutions we could have is a resolution repealing the one we did in January at the next council meeting while we hash over how we are going to pay for this,” Gajdos suggested to council. “I have to go all the way inside the home, and right now we have a resolution telling me I can’t.”
With 90 percent of engineering plans complete, Gajdos said the engineer and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) need to see a strategy for replacing the nearby lead water service lines.
“Right now, we just need to get a permit to the state so we can get the water main permit so we can get the federal funding, which in this case totals three-fourths of a million dollars for the street portion,” he said. “We definitely don’t want to give that up. “
No action was taken on this issue at Tuesday’s meeting.
