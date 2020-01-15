Loans and depreciations have caused deficits in different city budgets; however, the city’s finance director says her team has plans in place to correct them.
These plans were presented and approved by the Grand Haven City Council on Jan. 6.
Finance Director Amy Bessinger said there is a deficit in the marina, local streets and Chinook Pier funds. She noted the deficits for the local streets and Chinook Pier funds should be cleared up during the city’s present fiscal year (FY).
“During the budget process for each FY, a general number is used in each of the major and local streets funds for street resurfacing,” Bessinger said in a city memo. “During the budgeted year, engineering is done and bids sought to determine which streets will be resurfaced. It is, at this time, that the budget should be re-evaluated to determine the appropriate allocation of the streets fund millages to major and local streets funds.
“For (fiscal year end) 2019, this reallocation did not take place,” she said.
Bessinger recommended moving $195,000 from the Major Streets Fund to the Local Streets Fund. With a deficit planned for this fiscal year, she also suggested moving bond surplus funds, as well as $100,000 from the General Fund, to raise the fund balance.
The deficit for the Chinook Pier Fund should be “cleared up this year,” she said.
Money loaned from the city to renovate the buildings and the annual costs of depreciation created the deficit. However, with revenues from this fiscal year, the deficit should take care of itself.
The Marina Fund deficit is scheduled to be eliminated in 2021.
“The deficit has been from prior fiscal years and has occurred due to years where revenue was less than expenditures, and also due to the liability of having a loan due to the Public Improvement Fund,” Bessinger said. “The loan is from the dock expansions that were done, although the marina did receive a grant, the Public Improvement Fund assisted with the matching funds for the project. Also, the deficit includes the amount of depreciation that is charged annually to the fund for the assets.”
Bessinger noted another contributor to the deficit was the reduced revenue from the closing of the Harbor Island boat launch due to high water.
To clear up the deficit, Bessinger proposed waiving the $381,520 loaned from the Public Improvement Fund and transferring $100,000 this fiscal year and $80,000 next fiscal year from the General Fund.
“The high water levels will continue to have an impact on the FYE 2020 budget,” she said. “As the year progresses, we will be able to better determine the actual effect.”
