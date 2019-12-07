City officials plan for homeowners to not notice any interruptions in services with the recent resignation of their building official.
On Monday, the City Council approved contracting with Grand Haven Township for building inspection services on a short-term basis. The Township Board had approved contracting the township’s building inspection services out during its meeting last week.
“I want to thank the township for pitching in and helping us out here,” said newest City Councilman Mike Dora, who was appointed Monday.
Councilman Mike Fritz agreed, saying the city is now in need of a building official and is happy for the collaboration between the municipalities.
“We are thankful that the township is willing to let us partner up with them,” he said.
A building official with the city, Jeremy Reister, gave a two-week notice and then resigned Nov. 22. However, as the council’s agenda noted, the township recently spent three months searching for their newest building inspector after the death of official Barton Lucas.
The building inspection services contract is set to run through Jan. 31, 2020, with 30-day extensions as needed. The city will be charged for the services used.
“This is simply about helping our municipal neighbor over the short term while the city hires a building official,” Township Manager Bill Cargo said during a previous interview on the contract.
City employees will continue looking for a building official until the position is filled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.