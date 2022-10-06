Wendy's

Grand Haven officials say that when the Wendy's restaurant was built in a few years ago, a piece of the city's fiber optic cable was cut. On Monday, the City Council approved installing tracer wire to allow for municipal workers to more easily find the fiber optic cable.

Having a reliable fiber optic network is an important thing for a city. It is used to provide the city’s buildings and facilities with network access, internet and phone services.

But what happens when a city becomes cut off from this network?

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.