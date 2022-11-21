On Friday afternoon, WGHN-FM owner Will Tieman took the airwaves to outline a disagreement with the city of Grand Haven over the station’s lease on a city-owned tower.
At that time, Tieman said the local station was being forced to temporarily abandon its flagship station, 92.1-FM, because the city was forcing the station to remove its equipment from a tower on Five Mile Hill.
Grand Haven City Manager Ashley Latsch was unavailable for comment at that time, but since responded to Tiemen’s accusations, painting a much different picture of the situation.
Latsch shared documents outlining several months of contract breaches and money owed the city by the WGHN, including more than $80,000 owed in past utility costs.
According to the Latsch, on July 21, the city issued a warning to WGHN of a breach of contract, with 30 days to remedy the issues. The breach includes:
- Failing to comply with the 75 percent local origination programming;
- Failing to pay lease fee invoked by violation of 75 percent local origination clause (outstanding balance of $18,008);
- Failing to pay for its utilities (with an outstanding balance of $84,538.59);
- Placing additional antennae and/or cameras on the tower without the city’s prior written consent;
- Assigning an interest under the agreement to a third party without the city’s prior written consent.
The city attorney met with Tiemen in early August, and later than month, WGHN-FM offered only a fraction of the of the agreed amount, according to Latsch. At that time, WGHN proposed “unfavorable license amendments” to the city.
On Sept. 9, the city issued a denial letter, triggering a provision requiring monthly payments of $4,502, as agreed upon in the original license agreement.
Latsch said that amount was not paid in 10 days, so on Sept. 21, WGHN was issued notice of 60 days to remove communication equipment from the tower, with a deadline of Nov. 21.
On Nov. 16, WGHN inquired about a three-month extension as the station worked on getting a new lease approved. At that time, WGHN offered to pay 10 percent of their required payment, per their lease agreement.
The next day, the city attorney notified WGHN that it would grant a 30-day extension if, among other things, WGHN paid the outstanding balance of both electric and rent by Nov. 18. That payment was not received, so the city denied the extension request.
Tieman said that city officials refused meetings with the radio station; that was refuted by former City Manager Pat McGinnis, who said via email that he meet with WGHN-FM weekly for 15 years, "so claims I would not meet with them are false."
Tieman said Friday that 92.1-FM would go silent over the weekend, although as of Sunday morning, music was still playing over the station’s airwaves.
