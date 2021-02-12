Community gardens map

Three Community Gardens in the city of Grand Haven are now open for applications for this upcoming season, which begins in May. This map shows the gardens’ locations.

 City of Grand Haven map

The city of Grand Haven will soon be seeking participant gardeners for its annual Community Gardens program.

There are three plots of land in the city that will become available for local gardeners to grow produce for a small fee.

