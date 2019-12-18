City sends shoreline disaster declaration to Lansing

High water levels have been problematic for shoreline communities, including the city of Grand Haven.
On Monday, the City Council approved a request to the governor and state Legislature to declare shorelines and adjacent communities as disaster areas. The purpose of such a declaration is to seek federal assistance to restore flood-damaged areas.
“Asking for a declaration of a disaster area was one of my goals going into goal-setting,” said Mayor Bob Monetza, referring to a Dec. 9 council session to gather ideas for goals that the city could focus on in 2020.
The declaration states the record high water levels have caused erosion along the lakeshore, as well as bays and rivers that connect to the Great Lakes.
“The Great Lakes are Michigan’s most vital and precious resource,” the declaration states. “It is anticipated that the Michigan winter with ice floes and jams will continue to worsen the already bad situation throughout the Great Lakes.”
The declaration also notes the shorelines must be protected under the Public Trust Doctrine, meaning the state is in charge of protecting the land in trust for certain public uses, even if the land is privately owned.
Monetza said federal funds could help deal with some of the damages caused by the high water levels.
“This was a good start,” he said of the declaration. “It potentially gets some money rolling our way to our communities.”
“This is much needed,” added Councilman Ryan Cummins. “We were all in a tight spot with these high water levels.”
