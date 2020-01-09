City sets date for medical marijuana public hearing

Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Windy with rain developing this afternoon. High near 45F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Showers developing overnight. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.