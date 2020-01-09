City sets date for medical marijuana public hearing

Community members will have an opportunity to make their voices heard concerning medical marijuana ordinances during a public hearing on Jan. 20.
During its meeting this past Monday, Grand Haven’s City Council approved setting the date to gather public input on two proposed ordinances. One ordinance will focus on establishing five new land uses related to medical marijuana establishments, and the second is a companion regulatory ordinance.
“One is under your land use authority to describe which zoning districts these types of uses might be allowed in,” City Manager Pat McGinnis explained to the council. “The second is a regulatory framework which is then imposed to set the rules for how growers, processors, transporters, etc., would go about getting a permit in the city if they decide to locate here.”
Jennifer Howland, the city’s community development manager, said the five new land uses would be provisioning centers, growers, processors, safety compliance facilities and secure transporters. She showed councilmembers and meeting attendees maps created to plotting out where these five land uses could be located in the city, as well as 1,000-foot buffer zones around schools and Loutit District Library.
When Councilman Mike Fritz asked why the maps did not include buffers around such places as churches, where children may spend time after school, Howland said with many 1,000-foot buffers in place, most of the city would have been unavailable for the land uses.
“With buffers on schools, parks, churches, day cares, substance abuse centers, etc., it would eliminate a large part of the community,” she said. “The consensus of the (city’s) Planning Commission was that this was the buffer they were most in favor of recommending.”
Howland said she could present maps with 500- or 1,000-foot buffers in place.
The process recommended to the City Council for use in reviewing applications would be a “special use,” meaning there would be several conditions the five land uses would need to follow, including adhering to the buffer and more, Howland said.
As for the proposed regulatory ordinance, councilmembers spoke about some of the highlighted possibilities in the draft: a maximum limit for establishments, consenting to random and unannounced searches, applicants or owners of 75 percent of the applicant be local, and a penalty structure.
Of one of the possibilities, Mayor Bob Monetza said he was concerned about the language.
“The piece about the inspections,” he said. “I’m always concerned when I see the city or any government has granted itself the ability to make basically random searches at any time at their own convenience, and I think it carries with it a presumption of guilt. I think we need to be reasonable, and I think we need to be somewhat predictable and somewhat respectful, unless we have cause to believe something is wrong.”
