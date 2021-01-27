Grand Haven lighthouse

Grand Haven has established a Public Artifact Preservation Fund at the Grand Haven Area Community Foundation to support local assets, such as the Musical Fountain, boardwalk and fireworks.

 Tribune file photo

The city of Grand Haven has established a nonendowed Asset Protection Fund at the Grand Haven Area Community Foundation to accept donations from people who want to support support security measures at remote city assets and artifacts that are threatened by vandalism, especially lighthouses. 

It received its first donation of $1,000 on Jan. 21. The City Council and Grand Haven Lighthouse Conservancy group also appropriated $5,000 to create the fund in December.

