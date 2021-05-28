Street resurfacing on Pennoyer Avenue, from Friant to Grant streets, and on Griffin Street, from Pennoyer to Waverly avenues, has been delayed due to rain.
Those sections of Pennoyer and Griffin will remain closed to thru-traffic over the Memorial Day weekend due to the amount of raised manhole castings.
