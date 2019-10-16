Fall is in full swing, meaning it is time for the Grand Haven Department of Public Works to prepare for what’s on autumn’s heels: winter.
During last week’s meeting, the Grand Haven City Council approved the state’s MIDeal Road Salt Contract for the 2019-20 winter season.
“We salt the roads for the public’s safety,” Public Works Director Derek Gajdos said. “We salt intersections so people can stop, and hills so people can traverse those.”
This year’s salt contract is with Compass Minerals, a company out of Overland Park, Kansas, for 850 tons of salt at $72.23 per ton, to be delivered. The total price tag for the contract is $61,395.50.
This year’s price per ton is approximately $10 higher than last year’s rate of $61.74.
“We bid about an average 800 tons each year,” Gajdos said.
When temperatures drop below about 10 or 15 degrees, Gajdos said the salt doesn’t work as well on its own, and sand and a higher concentration of calcium chloride is mixed in to give drivers more traction on the roads.
Gajdos said the state contract allows for the purchase of up to an additional 25 percent of the contracted tons of salt, if needed. He noted that, with last year’s winter, the city public works department needed to purchase an extra 25 percent of the original contract for the year, bringing the total amount of salt used to 1,100 tons.
“Predicting winter weather each year is getting easier with new technologies, but you never really know,” Gajdos said. “I’m hoping for a nice, easy winter.”
