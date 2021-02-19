The Grand Haven City Council on Monday voted to implement a fee schedule for outdoor dining accommodations on public spaces, and included a waiver for all restaurants in 2021 as the pandemic rolls on.
Local business owners universally praised the city’s accommodations for outdoor dining during the 2020 summer months. Mayor Bob Monetza called the city’s efforts a “tremendous success.”
Now, the city will charge local businesses for their use of public space for private gain. The council agreed on $400 for the first barricade and $35 for each additional barricade for downtown businesses. The city considered a 50-cents-per-square-foot fee, as well, but that was scrapped during discussion.
These fees will not be implemented until the 2022 season, after the council approved a motion to waive all fees for the upcoming summer.
One of the city’s goals for the year includes doing everything in its power to support local businesses who are still fighting to stay alive as the pandemic continues, city officials said. This decision was made under that notion, the council agreed.
“Last year, it worked out very well for them,” Councilman Mike Fritz said. “It helped the downtown businesses stay afloat.”
The city purchased 66 barricades with the understanding that they may receive COVID-19 relief funding to pay for them; however, the city was later denied those funds. Now, the city is making use of them in different ways – such as flood control and for special events.
If each of the 66 barricades are used each year for the next five years, this fee structure would cover the costs that the city used to purchase them in 2020, City Manager Pat McGinnis said.
Many local businesses took advantage of their spaces by decorating and painting the barricades, and making the outdoor dining setup feel more like the inside of their restaurant.
There have been some talks within the city of completely closing the downtown portion of Washington Avenue to vehicle traffic to create more space for outdoor dining, or consider some kind of social district, McGinnis said. Last summer, the first blocks of Washington Avenue were only open for one-way traffic.
