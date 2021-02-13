This rendering shows what developers hope to construct at the former location of the Grand Haven Tribune, 101 N. Third St. The proposed building includes a parking garage and four floors of one- and two-bedroom residential apartments.
A Brownfield amendment that was first rejected by the Grand Haven City Council during its meeting last week is expected to be reconsidered at its Feb. 15 meeting.
The Cherette Group, a local developer soon to tear down the old Grand Haven Tribune building and build a five-story apartment building in its place, has requested Brownfield funding assistance from the city to address environmental contamination on the site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.