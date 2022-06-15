Grand Haven has been undergoing a shakeup with a number of key staff members leaving their positions to take jobs elsewhere, and now city officials are moving forward to find replacements.
Two of the bigger exits recently have been City Clerk Kelly Beattie, who left in May after just six months; and City Manager, Pat McGinnis, who is leaving later this month to become the city manager of Portage. McGinnis has been Grand Haven’s top administrator since 2003.
