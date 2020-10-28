Grand Haven City Hall

City residents can pick up free LED light bulbs at Grand Haven City Hall, 519 Washington Ave.

In an effort to increase energy efficiency in Grand Haven, 2,500 free LED light bulbs are being handed out by the city.

The city and Grand Haven Board of Light & Power have partnered to provide the bulbs under the Porch Light Program.

