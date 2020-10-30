The city of Grand Haven has finished its Riverwatch Project, a mission to remove unkempt spruce trees and narrow sidewalks along the waterfront.
The city hosted a closed ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, with Mayor Bob Monetza, Congressman Bill Huizenga, state Rep. Jim Lilly, state Sen. Roger Victory, local Chamber of Commerce President Joy Gaasch and Grand Haven Area Community Foundation President Hadley Streng in attendance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.