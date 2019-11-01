Three upcoming workshops will give community members a chance to share their thoughts on housing options within the city of Grand Haven.
Planned for the next few Mondays, Zoning Ordinance workshops will be hosted in the lower level of the Grand Haven Community Center, 421 Columbus Ave. Attendees are asked to use the center’s north entrance off Fulton Avenue.
“The purpose of the workshops is to give people an opportunity to help us craft some new regulations that can support a diversity of housing options,” said Jennifer Howland, the city’s community development manager. “Our hope is that Grand Haven can be a place that offers housing for people at all stages of life.”
Howland said the workshops will be interactive, with a focus on small groups, to gain as much feedback as possible.
“I hope participants will make connections with others at the meeting and feel like they helped their community set itself up for success in the future,” she said.
The community development manager noted that without public feedback, new zoning regulations could be less positive than city employees hope to have.
Workshops are scheduled for 10-11:30 a.m., Monday, Nov. 4; 1-2:30 p.m., Monday, Nov. 11; and 5:30-7 p.m., Monday, Nov. 18.
“These workshops are important to the planning process because they give staff a direct way to test ideas we have and gather new ideas from others,” Howland said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.