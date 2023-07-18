A standard test of a machine’s accuracy was done, and proved successful, earlier this summer at the Grand Haven City Hall, in preparation of the upcoming primary election on Aug. 8.
“This testing has been done in some form for as long as there has been any equipment involved in the counting of votes,” said Ottawa County Clerk Justin Roebuck. “Testing went smoothly and all results were accurate.”
